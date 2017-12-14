Salvation Army To Hold 20 Dollar Challenge This Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- All of us know the bell ringers and the famous red kettle. This weekend though, your 20 dollar bill donations will go a lot further. “Match Day” is this Saturday for the Salvation Army. Each 20 dollar bill put into those red kettles will turn into 100 dollars thanks to many generous donors. “We’re blessed this year because the weather is even cooperating. Last year it was not good. But this year with the weather behind us we are just so excited that this is an opportunity to raise funds, not just for Christmas, but to support the Salvation Army’s work throughout the entire year”, Major Thomas Riggs said. 45-thousand -dollars in donations is the goal for Saturday. With just over 150-thousand-dollars raised so far this season.