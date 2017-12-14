Scoreboard Thursday, December 14th
NBA
Timberwolves 119, Sacramento 96
NHL
Wild 2, Toronto 0
Men’s College Basketball
USD 90, Northern Arizona 77
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 73, Leola/Frederick 51
Canistota 68, Freeman 42
Chester 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 39
Colome 58, Gregory 45
Corsica/Stickney 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37
Faith 67, Bison 54
Flandreau 60, Beresford 42
Groton Area 45, Redfield/Doland 40
Hamlin 68, Deuel 59
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Faulkton 35
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 66, Harding County 51
Hitchcock-Tulare 49, Wessington Springs 26
Irene-Wakonda 59, Vermillion 46
Kimball/White Lake 59, Mitchell Christian 44
Langford 60, Ipswich 44
Madison 78, Lennox 58
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Timber Lake 40
Platte-Geddes 45, Burke/South Central 39
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49
Sioux Valley 93, Baltic 31
Stanley County 61, Philip 37
Sully Buttes 55, Edmunds Central 42
Yankton 49, Brandon Valley 37
Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)
Quarterfinal
Crow Creek 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 47
McLaughlin 74, Red Cloud 72
White River 69, Lower Brule 57, OT
Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)
Quarterfinal
Little Wound 68, Crazy Horse 28
Marty Indian 57, St. Francis Indian 54
Todd County 62, Standing Rock, N.D. 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Flandreau Indian vs. Sisseton, ppd.
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Milbank 32
Bon Homme 55, Scotland 47
Corsica/Stickney 33, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 32
DeSmet 57, Arlington 21
Deubrook 62, Lake Preston 26
Douglas 57, Hot Springs 41
Edmunds Central 52, Sully Buttes 27
Estelline 38, Dell Rapids St. Mary 30
Flandreau 63, Beresford 46
Hamlin 67, Deuel 24
Highmore-Harrold 55, Potter County 47
Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Wessington Springs 12
Kimball/White Lake 59, Mitchell Christian 33
Lennox 45, Madison 42
Leola/Frederick 60, Aberdeen Christian 18
New Underwood 47, Hill City 32
Philip 61, Stanley County 25
Sioux Valley 69, Baltic 26
St. Thomas More 62, Alliance, Neb. 26
Timber Lake 63, Mobridge-Pollock 33
Warner 62, Northwestern 27
Winner 58, Burke/South Central 44
Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)
Quarterfinal
Crow Creek 65, Todd County 40
Pine Ridge 62, Lower Brule 35
Red Cloud 62, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59
Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)
Quarterfinal
McLaughlin 62, St. Francis Indian 54
Omaha Nation, Neb. 49, Marty Indian 39
Standing Rock, N.D. 62, Crazy Horse 28
White River 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 32
Sanford Classic
Brandon Valley 41, Yankton 33