Scoreboard Thursday, December 14th

Scores for Thursday, December 14, 2017
Zach Borg
NBA
Timberwolves 119, Sacramento 96

NHL
Wild 2, Toronto 0

Men’s College Basketball
USD 90, Northern Arizona 77

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 73, Leola/Frederick 51

 

Canistota 68, Freeman 42

 

Chester 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

 

Colome 58, Gregory 45

 

Corsica/Stickney 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37

 

Faith 67, Bison 54

 

Flandreau 60, Beresford 42

 

Groton Area 45, Redfield/Doland 40

 

Hamlin 68, Deuel 59

 

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Faulkton 35

 

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 66, Harding County 51

 

Hitchcock-Tulare 49, Wessington Springs 26

 

Irene-Wakonda 59, Vermillion 46

 

Kimball/White Lake 59, Mitchell Christian 44

 

Langford 60, Ipswich 44

 

Madison 78, Lennox 58

 

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Timber Lake 40

 

Platte-Geddes 45, Burke/South Central 39

 

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49

 

Sioux Valley 93, Baltic 31

 

Stanley County 61, Philip 37

 

Sully Buttes 55, Edmunds Central 42

 

Yankton 49, Brandon Valley 37

 

Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)

Quarterfinal

Crow Creek 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 47

 

McLaughlin 74, Red Cloud 72

 

White River 69, Lower Brule 57, OT

 

Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)

Quarterfinal

Little Wound 68, Crazy Horse 28

 

Marty Indian 57, St. Francis Indian 54

 

Todd County 62, Standing Rock, N.D. 36

 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Flandreau Indian vs. Sisseton, ppd.

 

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Milbank 32

 

Bon Homme 55, Scotland 47

 

Corsica/Stickney 33, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 32

 

DeSmet 57, Arlington 21

 

Deubrook 62, Lake Preston 26

 

Douglas 57, Hot Springs 41

 

Edmunds Central 52, Sully Buttes 27

 

Estelline 38, Dell Rapids St. Mary 30

 

Flandreau 63, Beresford 46

 

Hamlin 67, Deuel 24

 

Highmore-Harrold 55, Potter County 47

 

Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Wessington Springs 12

 

Kimball/White Lake 59, Mitchell Christian 33

 

Lennox 45, Madison 42

 

Leola/Frederick 60, Aberdeen Christian 18

 

New Underwood 47, Hill City 32

 

Philip 61, Stanley County 25

 

Sioux Valley 69, Baltic 26

 

St. Thomas More 62, Alliance, Neb. 26

 

Timber Lake 63, Mobridge-Pollock 33

 

Warner 62, Northwestern 27

 

Winner 58, Burke/South Central 44

 

Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)

Quarterfinal

Crow Creek 65, Todd County 40

 

Pine Ridge 62, Lower Brule 35

 

Red Cloud 62, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

 

Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)

Quarterfinal

McLaughlin 62, St. Francis Indian 54

 

Omaha Nation, Neb. 49, Marty Indian 39

 

Standing Rock, N.D. 62, Crazy Horse 28

 

White River 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 32

 

Sanford Classic

Brandon Valley 41, Yankton 33

 

