Shantel Krebs and Trump Advisor Visit Sioux Falls While Critics Organize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Kris Kobach, Secretary of State of Kansas is campaigning for Shantel Krebs, South Dakota’s Secretary of State.

Kobach is endorsing Krebs on her run for South Dakota’s house lone seat, but concerned critics are calling the pair “islamophobic.”

If there’s one thing Kris Kobach is tough on, it’s immigration. Now he’s supporting South Dakota’s Shantel Krebs, who says she wants to keep potential terrorists from entering the country.

“I stand with supporting President Trump in securing our borders,” said Krebs. “I stand with most South Dakotans who ask and say ‘what are you going to do as our next congresswoman to secure our borders?’”

Some opponents disagree, and they came together to let them know.

“Stand up against this propaganda because there has been no genocide in human history that did not start with propaganda,” said Taneeza Islam, the Executive Director of South Dakota Voices for Peace.

Critics say these policies target predominantly Muslim countries, calling the policies a slippery slope to a “Muslim registry” in the United States.

“I was really surprised and a lot of my friends were very surprised on her allegiance to the Trump administration’s xenophobic policies,” said Taneeza Islam.

Krebs says she is not anti-Muslim and is not backing an official Muslim registry, saying what she referred to as the “liberal media” has often depicted otherwise.

“It’s not about religion,” said Krebs. “It’s not about that. It’s about terrorist activities across geographic areas in the nation and the world that we are concerned about.”

Kris Kobach works closely with President Trump as the “driving force” behind the president’s commission on election integrity.

His claim to fame is his support of strict immigration policies and proof of citizenship agenda, even repeatedly questioning President Obama’s citizenship in years’ past.

“The vast majority of terrorists attacks we have seen in the last two decades since 9/11 have been by people who come to the United States from outside,” said Kris Kobach.

While Kobach claimed repeatedly that most terrorist attacks are committed by immigrants, his claim is largely debunked by data by the New America Foundation, a non-partisan Washington group.

As both sides weigh in, Kobach and Krebs are concerned about terrorism and border security, while opponents are concerned about Kobach and Krebs.

“More and more people seem to think that fear and hatred and bias and prejudice are ways to live,” said speaker John Billion.

The two secretary of states cite terrorist attacks such as the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings as cause to be stricter with immigration and documentation policies. Krebs and Kobach also support President Trump’s initiatives to build a wall and to discontinue the federal diversity visa lottery that awards green cards.