Sioux Falls Breaks Building Permit Record For Fifth Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – City of Sioux Falls officials announced today that the city has broken the record for construction values for the fifth year in a row.

Construction valuation for building permits issued by Building Services reached $720,369,333 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13. Last year’s record was $701.9 million.

City officials say that Avera Health’s new campus at 69th Street and Louise Avenue was what put the record over the top. A building permit for the $24 million of construction valuation was issued for the shell for the project on Wednesday. The campus is slated to open in early 2020.

The city also says the continued strong demand for housing played a factor this year. According to city officials, so far in 2017 a total of 745 single family homes have been permitted, as well as 1,222 multiple-family units and 422 townhome units.