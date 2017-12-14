South Dakota Wildfire Containment Lines Hold Overnight

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – A Custer State Park official says a western South Dakota wildfire hasn’t spread past fire containment lines overnight.

Park spokeswoman Lydia Austin said the fire has consumed more than 73 square miles and is 10 percent contained. She says a fresh estimate will come later Thursday.

Austin says the blaze didn’t expand last night past fire lines, which can be roads or strips where firefighters remove vegetation so there’s nothing for the fire to burn.

She says there have been no injuries and no main park buildings have been destroyed in the blaze.

Custer State Park is a top South Dakota tourist destination just south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the southwest part of the state.

The fire began Monday. Its cause is under investigation.