‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Opening Night Connects Life Long Friends

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Opening Night Connects Life Long Friends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tonight is the much anticipated opening night for Star Wars:The Last Jedi.

Episode 8 of the Star Wars saga is expected to break box office opening night records.

Local fans already have their tickets and are lining up at theaters including Ben Foley of Sioux Falls and his friend Mike Chavo of Texas.

Mike surprised Ben by flying in for the midnight premiere.

“I was completely surprised, and he’s the reason we’re going to this right now- the premiere. I’m very excited. When they announced they were doing a new trilogy I got super excited for the first one and then this one,” says Foley.

Foley says he plans to see The Last Jedi at least three or four times this weekend.

Cinemark had 15 showings tonight with 8 of them sold out on pre-sale.