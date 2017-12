Yankton & Brandon Valley Split Pentagon Doubleheader

Buck Boys Win 49-37 While BV Girls Prevail 41-33

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from the Sanford Pentagon’s “Throwback Classic” basketball doubleheader featuring Yankton’s 49-37 boys’ win over Brandon Valley and the Lynx 41-33 victory in the girls’ game!