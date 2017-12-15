335 Grams Of Marijuana Seized During Weapons Violation Call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested a 35-year-old man on drug charges after finding marijuana in his apartment when responding to a weapons violation call.

Police were called to an apartment located in the 200 block of North Summit Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say an ex-girlfriend was recovering property from her ex-boyfriends apartment with some friends when the ex-boyfriend accused them of slashing his tires.

Police say this is when he grabbed a handgun and pointed it at his ex-girlfriend and her friends. They called police and the suspect disposed of the handgun in a friend’s nearby apartment unit. When police arrived they smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s apartment and conducted a search.

Police found a stolen handgun, 335 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia, and concentrated marijuana wax. Police were also able to recover the handgun in the suspect’s friend’s apartment, which was also stolen.

Josiah Herron was arrested on aggravated assault, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, and paraphernalia charges.