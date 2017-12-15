4th Ranked Harrisburg Rolls By Brookings Tigers Win 61-35 December 15, 2017 Zach Borg Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail HARRISBURG, S.D. — The 4th ranked Harrisburg boys’ basketball team defeated visiting Brookings 61-35 on Friday night in Harrisburg. Click on the video viewer to watch the highlights! Related Post Sioux Falls Christian Charges To Win At Dakota Val... KDLT TAILGATE TOUR-Harrisburg With Brandon White Mitchell’s Kitchens Too Hot For Brookings In... Mors And Yankton Tame Tigers