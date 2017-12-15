4th Ranked Harrisburg Rolls By Brookings

Tigers Win 61-35
Zach Borg
HARRISBURG, S.D.  —  The 4th ranked Harrisburg boys’ basketball team defeated visiting Brookings 61-35 on Friday night in Harrisburg.  Click on the video viewer to watch the highlights!

