Avera Health President, CEO Announces Plans To Retire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Long-time Avera Health President and CEO, John Porter, announced his plans to retire on Friday.

Porter will hold his current role until December 2018, or until Avera selects his successor. Porter has been with Avera for 44 years, seeing the health system go through a huge growth over the past four decades.

“It’s been a unique privilege to be at the helm of Avera Health over the past four decades. Next December, I will be turning 70 years old, so I feel that now is the right time for me to begin taking steps toward my retirement and helping Avera to make this important transition,” Porter said.

Porter completed his undergraduate studies at The University of South Dakota and earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the USD School of Law.

He was named President and CEO of Avera Health in 2000.