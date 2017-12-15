The First Commercial Tenant Moves Into Washington Square

The massive downtown redevelopment project features a mix of commercial, retail, parking ramp, condos

A Sioux Falls-based stone supplier will be the first business to move into the multi-million dollar Washington Square development in downtown Sioux Falls. L.G. Everist, Inc will be one of the anchor commercial tenants in the new space on the fourth floor of the eight-floor condo, retail, commercial, and mixed-use space overlooking both the downtown area and the Washington Pavilion. Partners involved in the process say the project has been decades in the making. Learn more about Washington Square and what one of the partners, Chris Houwman, feels it will mean for the downtown and the region, in the interview above.