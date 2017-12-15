Hailey Steele to Headline Christmas in the Country

Local kickoff to her Christmas concert tour to benefit Sioux Valley Optimists

Dave Martin with the Sioux Valley Optimists talks about what Hailey Steele‘s participation and the concert mean to the Optimists programming. Most if not all of the organization’s efforts go to help area children who might otherwise go unnoticed. To learn more, click on the interview above. For more on Friday night’s concert, click here. And if you haven’t check out Hailey’s story yet, or her music, be sure to click on her link above.