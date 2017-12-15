Jackrabbits Drop Double Overtime Heartbreaker At Colorado

SDSU Falls To 9-5 After 112-103 Loss

BOULDER, Colo. — Mike Daum and David Jenkins Jr.combined for 68 points Friday night at Colorado, but the Jacks fell 112-103 in a tightly-contested double overtime game at Coors Event Center.

Playing in front of 6,933 fans, SDSU (9-5) had four in double figures and hit 13 3-pointers, storming back from an early double-digit deficit to force overtime, but the comeback effort came up short as CU recovered momentum and secured the win in the second overtime period.

Daum hit 14 field goals in the game en route to 37 points, adding 10 rebounds for his 16th career double-double and fifth of the season. Jenkins notched his first career 30-point game, burying a career-high seven 3-pointers to finish with 31 points.

Brandon Key was 4-for-4 at the charity stripe on his way to 12 points while leading the team with five assists, and Reed Tellinghuisen had 10 points, all in the second half.

The Jacks dealt with a hot-handed Buffaloes team in the first, as CU hit seven 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes of the game to take a double-digit lead early, but Daum kept the Jacks in the game with 21 of SDSU’s first 25 points.

Down 28-17 just outside of the under-eight media timeout, a pair of Daum free throws started State on a burst of six unanswered to cut the deficit to five (30-28) with 6:46 on the clock.

Soon after, Jenkins stepped up with a couple treys to pull the Jacks within four (37-33) near the two-minute mark, but Colorado recovered and closed the half with a 43-36 lead.

The second half was a series of back-and-forth momentum swings, as SDSU climbed within five four times before the under-16 media, but were turned back from the charge each time.

State continued to chip away, however, and after back-to-back 3-pointers from Jenkins and Tellinghuisen made it a one-point game (60-59) with less than 10 to go, and SDSU used the energy boost to climb over the hump and take its first lead of the night at 7:26, 66-65 on a Chris Howelljumper.

Soon after, CU went back on top but saw the Jacks answer again-and-again, tying it six times down the stretch until the final 30 seconds, when the ball was placed Daum’s hands, and down 86-84, and the big man was fouled with 6.5 seconds on the clock. He buried both free throws, and Colorado missed a jumper on the ensuing possession as the game went to overtime.

The Jackrabbits began the extra period with a 8-2 run, but after building a 94-88 lead with two minutes remaining saw the Buffs draw back even, 94-all, with 26 seconds left. State had a look at a game-winner, but did not score as another five minutes was added to the clock.

The comeback ran out of steam in the second overtime, as Colorado outscored SDSU by nine in the period to seal the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State trails the all-time series with Colorado, 3-0. This was the second Division I matchup between the teams.

Mike Daum and David Jenkins Jr. became the first Jackrabbit duo to each score 30 or more in a game in the program’s Division I history.

The Jackrabbits played their first double overtime game since Feb. 20, 2013 at CSU-Bakersfield.

This is the seventh time SDSU has had Mike Daum, David Jenkins Jr. and Reed Tellinghuisen in double figures in the same game. SDSU is now 6-1 in those games.

Mike Daum moved into fifth in Jackrabbit history with 1,693 career points. He passed Jordan Dykstra (2010-14; 1,661) early in the first.

Mike Daum posted his 75th game with double-digit scoring and went over 20 points for the 40th time as a Jackrabbit. He passed the 30-point mark for the 16th time wearing Yellow and Blue.

David Jenkins Jr. reached double figures for the 11th time in his 14-game career. He is on pace to challenge Mike Daum‘s freshman scoring record of 518 points, set in 2015-16. Jenkins has 210 points through 14 games, compared to Daum’s 162 points in that span.

Reed Tellinghuisen is now 24th in SDSU history with 1,182 career points. He passed John Thomas (1966-69; 1,178) in the second.

Mike Daum moved into fifth in SDSU history with 465 career free throw makes. He passed Jason Sempsrott (1993-97; 462) early in the first.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena Tuesday, hosting Drake at 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics