Jacks Excited For National TV Opportunity

FCS Semifinal With James Madison Gets National TV

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State football team touched down in Harrisonburg Virginia today and we are now less than 24 hours away from their FCS Semifinal with James Madison, one which will see more eyes nationally on the Jacks than at any point this season.

Tomorrow’s game will get a national TV audience on ESPN U when it kicks off at 3:30. And of course if the Jacks win then they’ll get even more exposure in the FCS National Championship game which will be televised by the Mothership on January 6th.

It’s an added bonus for SDSU to get a chance to put the program out for the country to see.