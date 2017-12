Lincoln Outlasts O’Gorman

Patriots Beat Knights 69-66

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Diang Gatluak scored a game high 24 points to help his 2nd ranked Lincoln Patriots outlast 3rd ranked O’Gorman on the road 69-66 in boys’ prep basketball action on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Alex Glanzer scored 16 points and Christophe Bwanya added 11 for the Patriots. Jaron Zwagerman’s 14 paced O’Gorman.

