Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman 40 Times Pleads Guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man has admitted fatally stabbing a 30-year-old woman at a motel last spring.

Twenty-four-year-old Vincent Mousseaux pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree manslaughter in the killing of his roommate Deziree Martinez.

Police say Martinez was found dead March 8 in a room at the Price Motel in Rapid City following an argument involving Mousseaux. Authorities have said the mother of six children was stabbed 40 times.

Mousseaux is to be sentenced Jan. 16. He could face life in prison.