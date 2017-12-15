Man Caught After Young Daughter Called 911 Pleads Guilty

Associated Press
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pierre man who was arrested on drug and child neglect charges after his 6-year-old daughter called 911 several times has pleaded guilty.

Police made a welfare check on 25-year-old Vilas Fallis Jr. on Oct. 1 after the girl got ahold of his phone while he was sleeping following a night of drinking and taking drugs. She made several hang-up calls to 911.

Fallis this week pleaded guilty to ingesting methamphetamine and contributing to the neglect of his daughter. He could face five years in prison when sentenced Feb. 27.

Related Post

Children Playing With Phone Lead To Drug Bust In P...
Mitchell Man Sentenced For Embezzling From Restaur...
South Dakota Airman Receives Degree Before Deployi...
House Panel Ends Investigation Into Former Rep. Wo...

You Might Also Like