Man Caught After Young Daughter Called 911 Pleads Guilty

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pierre man who was arrested on drug and child neglect charges after his 6-year-old daughter called 911 several times has pleaded guilty.

Police made a welfare check on 25-year-old Vilas Fallis Jr. on Oct. 1 after the girl got ahold of his phone while he was sleeping following a night of drinking and taking drugs. She made several hang-up calls to 911.

Fallis this week pleaded guilty to ingesting methamphetamine and contributing to the neglect of his daughter. He could face five years in prison when sentenced Feb. 27.