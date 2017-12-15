Mitchell Tech Grad Donates $1.1 Million To Alma Mater

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Mitchell Technical Institute has received the single largest gift in its nearly 50 year history.

Dick and Darlene Muth have given the tech school $1.1 million – a combination of endowed funds, in-kind contributions and past donations. Dick Muth is a graduate of the school.

The school also announced Thursday night that the technology and campus centers will be named for the Muths, who own Muth Electric. They started the business in 1970 soon after Dick Muth graduated from Mitchell Tech.

About a-fourth of the company’s 400 employees are Mitchell Tech graduates.