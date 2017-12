Nebraska-Bound Haiby Leads Moorhead Over Washington

Warrior Girls Fall 58-53

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nebraska-bound senior Sam Haiby scored a game high 24 points to lead Moorhead to a 58-53 win over Washington on Friday night in girls’ high school basketball action in Sioux Falls. Taylor VandeVelde scored 18 to lead the host Warriors.

