What Net Neutrality Loss Could Mean to You

Local tech expert Will Bushee says with technology being so complicated, you may never know how it's impacting you

Will Bushee of Brightplanet says he’s not surprised by the Federal Communications Commission’s 3 to 2 vote yesterday removing Net Neutrality protection for consumers. But he is disappointed.

“There are a lot of cases where they (internet service providers) have actually done that – blocked services or slowed things down, like video services that might have competed with their own. So there are a lot of instances where this has actually happened in this country,” said Bushee. And because of how the web often works, Bushee is concerned users will have a tough time really being able to tell whether or not they’re being given ‘fair access’.

Friday morning, state attorneys general are threatening lawsuits against the federal government’s repeal of “net neutrality” rules.

New York’s attorney general says he’ll lead a multistate lawsuit to stop the Federal Communications Commission’s rollback of rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. Democrat Eric Schneiderman has been investigating fake public comments submitted to the FCC during the net neutrality comment process.

Schneiderman says his analysis shows 2 million comments stole the identities of real Americans, including dead people and children.