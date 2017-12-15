Northwestern & Dakota Wesleyan Land Two On All-American Team

Dynamic Duos Make Mark Nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A pair of players from Dakota Wesleyan and Northwestern have been named NAIA AP All Americans.

Dakota Wesleyan receiver Hayden Adams made first team after hauling in 81 passes for just under 1500 yards and 18 touchdowns. His Quarterback, Dillon Turner, was named to the second team after finishing with more than 4300 total yards of offense and 48 touchdowns.

Northwestern running back Jacob Kalogonis and tight end JC Koerselman join Turner on the second team. Kalogonis ran for nearly 1600 yards 16 touchdowns while Koerselman hauled in 46 passes for 543 yards and three touchdowns.