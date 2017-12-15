O’Gorman Thinks They Have Depth To Repeat

Knights Face Lincoln In Early Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A busy night on the high school hardwood is highlighted by the Lincoln boy’s traveling up Cliff and 41st to play O’Gorman in a battle between the two programs that have combined to win the last three AA state championships.

Both teams come in unbeaten after the opening week with the Patriots winning at Brandon Valley and the Knights taking games in Rapid City and Spearfish. O’Gorman is the defending state champ but lost a lot of that team to graduation. Though he doesn’t have the most experienced group, Derek Robey feels like he has a deep enough team to contend for the crown again.