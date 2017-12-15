Saturday: Sioux Falls Goodwill’s Shoe & Mitten Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Goodwill is working to make sure kids in need stay warm this winter at a special giveaway tomorrow.

The Goodwill on Norton Avenue in Sioux Falls is hosting the 27th annual shoe and mitten party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be handing out brand new shoes, socks hats and mittens to the more than 700 kids from the Sioux Falls area, ages 5 through 11 that have been personally invited to the event.

Similar giveaways are also taking place at Goodwill stores in Mitchell, Brookings, Yankton, Watertown and Aberdeen.

“They get to go and get to pick out those shoes and it truly is their favorite part of the day. Most kids go running back to their parents smiling from ear to ear, exclaiming how excited they are for those pairs of shoes,” said Mallory Gaul with Goodwill.

Extra shoes from this weekend’s event will go to area schools and organizations. They are expected to distribute about 1,000 pairs of shoes in Sioux Falls.