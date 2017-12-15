Scoreboard Friday, December 15th

Scores For Friday, December 15, 2017
Zach Borg
Share This:

USHL
Lincoln 2, Stampede 0

NBA G-League
Wisconsin 117, Skyforce 108

Mens’ College Basketball
Colorado 112, SDSU 103 (*Final in Double Overtime)

Northern State 95, MSU-Moorhead 74

Northwestern 111, Concordia 103

Women’s College Basketball
Creighton 72, SDSU 65

Northern State 69, MSU-Moorhead 65

Concordia 84, Northwestern 80

HS BOYS BASKETBALL   

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Milbank Area 27

 

Arlington 63, DeSmet 53

 

Bon Homme 59, Scotland 35

 

Chamberlain 49, Parkston 34

 

Chester 51, Tri-Valley 38

 

Clark 63, Britton-Hecla 52

 

Colman-Egan 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

 

Dakota Valley 72, Canton 53

 

Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 47

 

Deubrook 52, Lake Preston 44

 

Gayville-Volin 68, Alcester-Hudson 34

 

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 68, Bennett County 28

 

Great Plains Lutheran 73, Wilmot 48

 

Hanson 33, Menno 32, OT

 

Harrisburg 61, Brookings 35

 

Irene-Wakonda 64, Viborg-Hurley 56

 

James Valley Christian 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 35

 

Jones County 55, Wall 50

 

Kadoka Area 58, Dupree 32

 

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Howard 51

 

Miller 53, Winner 41

 

Morrill, Neb. 65, Edgemont 41

 

Newell 51, Tiospaye Topa 30

 

Potter County 60, Northwestern 58

 

Rapid City Central 68, Mitchell 43

 

Rapid City Christian 65, Lyman 64

 

Rapid City Stevens 53, Huron 51

 

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Elk Point-Jefferson 27

 

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66

 

St. Thomas More 55, Alliance, Neb. 48

 

Sturgis Brown 63, Douglas 57

 

Tea Area 68, Dell Rapids 63, 2OT

 

West Central 62, Wagner 38

Dawson-Boyd 74, Renville County West 46

 

Fulda 89, Hills-Beaver Creek 85

 

Jackson County Central 84, Windom 74

 

Kingsland 64, Chatfield 56

 

Minneota 68, Canby 35

 

Redwood Valley 79, Luverne 59

 

Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Murray County Central 37

Okoboji, Milford 56, MOC-Floyd Valley 48

 

Spirit Lake 63, Spencer 35

 

Unity Christian, Orange City 45, South O’Brien, Paullina 40

 

West Lyon, Inwood 62, Rock Valley 53

 

Western Christian, Hull 63, Estherville Lincoln Central 47

Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)

Consolation Semifinal

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 80, Lower Brule 64

 

Red Cloud 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, OT

 

Semifinal

Crow Creek 72, McLaughlin 41

 

Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)

Consolation Semifinal

Custer 70, Standing Rock, N.D. 65

 

St. Francis Indian 87, Crazy Horse 31

 

Semifinal

Little Wound 84, Marty Indian 24

 

Todd County 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 67

 

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 52, Sundance, Wyo. 37

 

Newcastle, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 53

 

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL    

Beach, N.D. 62, Lemmon 46

 

Chamberlain 32, Parkston 30

 

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Britton-Hecla 18

 

Dakota Valley 62, Canton 31

 

Dell Rapids 72, Tea Area 42

 

Dupree 58, Kadoka Area 54

 

Gayville-Volin 49, Alcester-Hudson 43

 

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 56, Bennett County 31

 

Harrisburg 46, Brookings 45

 

Ipswich 42, Langford 27

 

Irene-Wakonda 68, Viborg-Hurley 42

 

Lyman 45, Rapid City Christian 33

 

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 32

 

Menno 53, Hanson 46, OT

 

Mitchell 50, Rapid City Central 40

 

Moorhead, Minn. 58, Sioux Falls Washington 53

 

Morrill, Neb. 63, Edgemont 44

 

Platte-Geddes 52, Gregory 40

 

Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 36

 

Redfield/Doland 52, Groton Area 38

 

Sioux Falls Christian 57, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

 

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 47

 

Sunshine Bible Academy 50, James Valley Christian 34

 

Tiospaye Topa 58, Newell 47

 

Wall 52, Jones County 40

 

West Central 57, Wagner 19

 

Wilmot 56, Great Plains Lutheran 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Boyden-Hull 38

 

Unity Christian, Orange City 65, South O’Brien, Paullina 43

 

West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 39

 

West Sioux, Hawarden 57, Lawton-Bronson 51

 

Western Christian, Hull 60, Estherville Lincoln Central 52

 

Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)

Consolation Semifinal

Lower Brule 67, Little Wound 53

 

Todd County 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

 

Semifinal

Crow Creek 57, Red Cloud 49

 

Pine Ridge 63, Custer 30

Jackson County Central 71, Windom 37

 

Minneota 77, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 44

 

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55, Yellow Medicine East 43

 

Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)

Consolation Semifinal

Marty Indian 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54

 

St. Francis Indian 77, Crazy Horse 70

 

Semifinal

Omaha Nation, Neb. 62, White River 54

 

Standing Rock, N.D. 61, McLaughlin 41

 

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 60, Sundance, Wyo. 16

 

Newcastle, Wyo. 35, Lead-Deadwood 33

H.S. Girls’ Hockey
Luverne 6, Morris Benson Area 1

You Might Also Like