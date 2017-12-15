Scoreboard Friday, December 15th
USHL
Lincoln 2, Stampede 0
NBA G-League
Wisconsin 117, Skyforce 108
Mens’ College Basketball
Colorado 112, SDSU 103 (*Final in Double Overtime)
Northern State 95, MSU-Moorhead 74
Northwestern 111, Concordia 103
Women’s College Basketball
Creighton 72, SDSU 65
Northern State 69, MSU-Moorhead 65
Concordia 84, Northwestern 80
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Milbank Area 27
Arlington 63, DeSmet 53
Bon Homme 59, Scotland 35
Chamberlain 49, Parkston 34
Chester 51, Tri-Valley 38
Clark 63, Britton-Hecla 52
Colman-Egan 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Dakota Valley 72, Canton 53
Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 47
Deubrook 52, Lake Preston 44
Gayville-Volin 68, Alcester-Hudson 34
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 68, Bennett County 28
Great Plains Lutheran 73, Wilmot 48
Hanson 33, Menno 32, OT
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 35
Irene-Wakonda 64, Viborg-Hurley 56
James Valley Christian 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 35
Jones County 55, Wall 50
Kadoka Area 58, Dupree 32
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Howard 51
Miller 53, Winner 41
Morrill, Neb. 65, Edgemont 41
Newell 51, Tiospaye Topa 30
Potter County 60, Northwestern 58
Rapid City Central 68, Mitchell 43
Rapid City Christian 65, Lyman 64
Rapid City Stevens 53, Huron 51
Sioux Falls Christian 72, Elk Point-Jefferson 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66
St. Thomas More 55, Alliance, Neb. 48
Sturgis Brown 63, Douglas 57
Tea Area 68, Dell Rapids 63, 2OT
West Central 62, Wagner 38
Dawson-Boyd 74, Renville County West 46
Fulda 89, Hills-Beaver Creek 85
Jackson County Central 84, Windom 74
Kingsland 64, Chatfield 56
Minneota 68, Canby 35
Redwood Valley 79, Luverne 59
Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Murray County Central 37
Okoboji, Milford 56, MOC-Floyd Valley 48
Spirit Lake 63, Spencer 35
Unity Christian, Orange City 45, South O’Brien, Paullina 40
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Rock Valley 53
Western Christian, Hull 63, Estherville Lincoln Central 47
Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 80, Lower Brule 64
Red Cloud 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, OT
Semifinal
Crow Creek 72, McLaughlin 41
Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Custer 70, Standing Rock, N.D. 65
St. Francis Indian 87, Crazy Horse 31
Semifinal
Little Wound 84, Marty Indian 24
Todd County 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 67
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 52, Sundance, Wyo. 37
Newcastle, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 53
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beach, N.D. 62, Lemmon 46
Chamberlain 32, Parkston 30
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Britton-Hecla 18
Dakota Valley 62, Canton 31
Dell Rapids 72, Tea Area 42
Dupree 58, Kadoka Area 54
Gayville-Volin 49, Alcester-Hudson 43
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 56, Bennett County 31
Harrisburg 46, Brookings 45
Ipswich 42, Langford 27
Irene-Wakonda 68, Viborg-Hurley 42
Lyman 45, Rapid City Christian 33
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 32
Menno 53, Hanson 46, OT
Mitchell 50, Rapid City Central 40
Moorhead, Minn. 58, Sioux Falls Washington 53
Morrill, Neb. 63, Edgemont 44
Platte-Geddes 52, Gregory 40
Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 36
Redfield/Doland 52, Groton Area 38
Sioux Falls Christian 57, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 47
Sunshine Bible Academy 50, James Valley Christian 34
Tiospaye Topa 58, Newell 47
Wall 52, Jones County 40
West Central 57, Wagner 19
Wilmot 56, Great Plains Lutheran 40
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Boyden-Hull 38
Unity Christian, Orange City 65, South O’Brien, Paullina 43
West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 39
West Sioux, Hawarden 57, Lawton-Bronson 51
Western Christian, Hull 60, Estherville Lincoln Central 52
Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Lower Brule 67, Little Wound 53
Todd County 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Semifinal
Crow Creek 57, Red Cloud 49
Pine Ridge 63, Custer 30
Jackson County Central 71, Windom 37
Minneota 77, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 44
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55, Yellow Medicine East 43
Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Marty Indian 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54
St. Francis Indian 77, Crazy Horse 70
Semifinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. 62, White River 54
Standing Rock, N.D. 61, McLaughlin 41
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 60, Sundance, Wyo. 16
Newcastle, Wyo. 35, Lead-Deadwood 33
H.S. Girls’ Hockey
Luverne 6, Morris Benson Area 1