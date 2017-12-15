SDSU Women Go Cold In Loss To Creighton
OMAHA, Neb.—Junior Macy Miller led the South Dakota State women’s basketball team with 17 points but it was not enough as the Jackrabbits suffered a 72-65 nonconference loss at Creighton Friday in front of 780 fans at D. J. Sokol Arena.
Junior Madison Guebert scored 10 points and tied a career high with five assists. Senior Ellie Thompson had 10 points and game-high six rebounds while sophomore Tagyn Larson had nine points and game-high six rebounds.
Creighton, 6-3, was led by Jaylyn Agnew and Olivia Elger, each scored 21 points. Audrey Faber added 14 points.
The Jackrabbits, who trailed wire-to-wire, trailed 29-16 with 8:01 left in the second quarter. Junior Sydney Palmer then sank a 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the half to ignite a 13-0 run that tied the game at 29-29. Miller scored five-straight points while Thompson sank a 3-pointer to fuel the run.
Creighton closed the half with a pair of 3-pointers by Agnew, who was five of nine from long range in the game, to take a 35-29 lead into halftime.
The Bluejays took their largest lead in the game, 56-39, with 1:24 left in the third quarter when Elger capped a 10-2 run with two free throws.
SDSU, 8-3, cut the lead to seven points, 62-55, with 5:19 left in the fourth quarter. Palmer sank a 3-pointer to start a 10-2 run before Miller and sophomore Rylie Cascio Jensen had layups and Thompson converted on a three-point play.
Notes
- South Dakota State was perfect from the free-throw line, going 13 of 13.
- The Jackrabbits allowed a season-high 13 3-pointers, the most since Northern Illinois sank 13 in the first round of the WNIT last year.
- Miller’s 17 points today give her 1,301 points. She needs 34 points to pass Pat Dobratz (1970-73) for 20th.
- Ellie Thompson scored nine points this afternoon. She now has 1,059 for her career.
- Madison Guebert‘s 10 points today give her 995 career points, five shy of 1,000 career points.
Up Next
South Dakota State plays Drake Sunday at 2 p.m.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics