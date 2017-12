Sioux Falls Christian Sweeps Doubleheader With Elk Point-Jefferson

Chargers Boys Win 72-27 While Girls Hand EPJ First Loss 57-40

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls Christian swept a basketball doubleheader with Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday night in Sioux Falls. The Charger girls won their first game while handing the Huskies their first loss 57-40. In the boys game the third ranked Chargers cruised to a 72-27 win. Click on the video viewer to watch the highlights!