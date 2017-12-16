Custer Legion Lake Fire 90% Contained

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Custer State Park officials say a wildfire in South Dakota is now 90 percent contained.

Officials provided an update Saturday. The blaze has consumed than 84 square miles (218 square kilometers).

Also Saturday, park officials say that nine burros that were missing have been found, but all have been burned. They are being treated by a veterinarian. In a Facebook posting, the park says that due to the nature of the burns, “we will not know the outcome of the burros.”

Custer State Park is a top tourist destination just south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the southwest part of the state. Officials say the park and roads within it remain closed.

The historic fire began Monday. Officials have attributed its cause to a downed power line.