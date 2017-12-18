Daum Wins 2nd Summit Player Of The Week Honor

Averaged 31 Points & 11 Rebounds In Games Against UND & Colorado

ELMHURST, Ill. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was honored by The Summit League Monday as the Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week.

Daum averaged a double-double last weekend, posting 31 points and 11 rebounds per contest. He scored 37 points with 12 rebounds at Colorado and dropped 25 points with 10 boards against future Summit League foe North Dakota. Additionally, the junior rose to fifth in scoring at SDSU and now ranks 25th all-time in The Summit League with 1,691 career points.

The Kimball, Nebraska native is a six-time Summit League Player of the Week for his career and earned the award for the second time this season.

He shared this week’s honors with Oral Roberts’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi.

The Jackrabbits host Drake Tuesday at 7 p.m. in nonconference action before heading on the road Friday to face UMKC.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics