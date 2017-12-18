“Dog Fight” Ends With Madison & Beresford Splitting Hoops Doubleheader

Madison Boys Win 55-38 While Beresford Girls Prevail 57-44

BERESFORD, S.D. — This “Dog Fight” ended in a draw on the basketball court.

In a doubleheader on Monday night in Beresford, Alana Bergland scored 21 points to lead the Beresford Watchdog girls’ basketball team to a 57-44 victory over visiting Madison. In the boys’ game Aaron Fiegen led the way with 21 points to help the 2nd ranked Madison Bulldogs pull away from the host Watchdogs 55-38.

