Hy-Vee and First Responders Hand Out 500 Hams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —500 hams were up for grabs today in an effort to combat hunger.

Hy-Vee employees and local first responders set up shop at the Sioux Falls School for the Deaf. The aim was to help families in need this holiday season.

Hams for the holidays were available on a first come first serve basis.

Mark Lammers with Hy-Vee says it’s easy to get lost in the holiday shuffle, but it’s important to give back during this busy time of year.

“That’s something at Hy-Vee we’re out in the community almost every week doing something somewhere for someone, so we’re proud of that fact, and that’s part of doing business in Sioux Falls is serving the community,” says Lammers.

This was Hy-Vee’s first year hosting the event.