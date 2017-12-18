Man Arrested For Assaulting Apartment Manager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D- A man in Sioux Falls is facing charges of aggravated assault and intentional damage to property after a confrontation with an apartment property manager this weekend.

The suspect, 25 year-old Kadir Ahmed was knocking on the door of an apartment trying to get a hold of the tenants before the victim approached him.

Police say the dispute happened Friday evening at an apartment building off of Bahnson avenue and 6th street.

After being told to leave, ahmed allegedly pulled out an iron rod and then a switchblade.

Police say he ran off and used the rod to break a glass security door to escape.

Officers searched the area before Ahmed eventually came back and was arrested.