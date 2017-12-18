Man Facing Multiple Rape, Sexual Contact Charges Involving 10-Year-Old Victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Disturbing details emerged today in a rape case against a 59-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl.

The charges came about after the young girl reported the abuse to her assistant principal.

Robert Warfield Flyinghawk was taken into custody Friday night after the State’s Attorney requested a warrant for his arrest.

He’s facing ten charges, multiple counts of first degree rape as well as several charges of sexual contact with a child.

Court documents show the victim told investigators Flyinghawk touches her up three or four times a day.

She says Flyinghawk has also forced her to perform oral sex on him.

She details a specific incident where he entered her bedroom multiple times a night and abused her in her bed.

The victim in this case told investigators the abuse has been going on for about four years starting back when she was about six years old.

Flyinghawk is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $100,000 bond.