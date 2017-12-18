Judge Grants Two Motions In “Gear Up” Case

SOUTH DAKOTA – A judge presiding over the upcoming gear up trials has granted two motions in the case.

This afternoon, first circuit court judge Bruce Anderson approved motions made by the lawyer representing Stacy Phelps. Phelps, a former gear up consultant is indicted in the embezzlement case, along with former Platte Mid-Central Educational Cooperative employees Stephanie Hubers and Dan Guericke.

Today’s motions require the state to specify information provided in the indictment. All parties are also required to provide a summary of expert witness testimony.

The trials are scheduled to take place this spring.

