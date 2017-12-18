Scoreboard Monday, December 18th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR MONDAY, DECEMBER 18TH, 2017
Mens’ Basketball
Mayville State 75, Mount Marty 70
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Corsica/Stickney 86, Wessington Springs 12
Dell Rapids 66, Baltic 39
Elk Point-Jefferson 64, Alcester-Hudson 21
Eureka/Bowdle 40, South Border, N.D. 32
Great Plains Lutheran 55, Waubay/Summit 42
Lennox 92, Canton 64
Menno 59, Iroquois 43
Sioux Valley 73, Parker 53
Sully Buttes 70, Mobridge-Pollock 35
Viborg-Hurley 72, Howard 45
Warner 45, Potter County 44
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Corsica/Stickney 63, Wessington Springs 22
DeSmet 72, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37
Deubrook 65, Chester 52
Faulkton 62, Highmore-Harrold 54
Groton Area 64, Britton-Hecla 34
Hanson 57, Avon 51
Irene-Wakonda 62, Canistota 27
Kadoka Area 55, Philip 44
Lake Preston 47, Estelline 35
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Tea Area 49
Menno 59, Iroquois 12
Sioux Valley 58, Parker 39
South Border, N.D. 57, Edmunds Central 40
Warner 49, Potter County 36
Waubay 46, Great Plains Lutheran 35
West Central 49, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 35