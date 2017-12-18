Scoreboard Monday, December 18th

Scores For Monday, December 18, 2017
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR MONDAY, DECEMBER 18TH, 2017

Mens’ Basketball
Mayville State 75, Mount Marty 70

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Corsica/Stickney 86, Wessington Springs 12

Dell Rapids 66, Baltic 39

Elk Point-Jefferson 64, Alcester-Hudson 21

Eureka/Bowdle 40, South Border, N.D. 32

Great Plains Lutheran 55, Waubay/Summit 42

Lennox 92, Canton 64

Menno 59, Iroquois 43

Sioux Valley 73, Parker 53

Sully Buttes 70, Mobridge-Pollock 35

Viborg-Hurley 72, Howard 45

Warner 45, Potter County 44

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Corsica/Stickney 63, Wessington Springs 22

DeSmet 72, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37

Deubrook 65, Chester 52

Faulkton 62, Highmore-Harrold 54

Groton Area 64, Britton-Hecla 34

Hanson 57, Avon 51

Irene-Wakonda 62, Canistota 27

Kadoka Area 55, Philip 44

Lake Preston 47, Estelline 35

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Tea Area 49

Menno 59, Iroquois 12

Sioux Valley 58, Parker 39

South Border, N.D. 57, Edmunds Central 40

Warner 49, Potter County 36

Waubay 46, Great Plains Lutheran 35

West Central 49, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 35

You Might Also Like