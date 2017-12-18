SDSU Football Confident They’ll Continue Success After Historic Season

Jacks Won Program Record 11 Games In 2017

HARRISONBURG, VA — The Jackrabbit football team’s road to Frisco and an FCS National Championship ended over the weekend in Virginia at the hands of defending national champion James Madison.

10 turnovers were to much for State to overcome in their 51-16 season ending loss to James Madison in the FCS Semifinals.

The ugly ending won’t take away from what was the best season in SDSU history. The Jacks won a program record 11 games, advanced deeper in the playoffs than ever before, and graduate 15 seniors including Jake Wieneke and Dallas Goedert, each of whom will likely play their next games in the NFL.

The Jackrabbits 2018 schedule isn’t set yet but includes a games at FBS Iowa State and Drake as well as a home game with Montana State.