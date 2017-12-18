Sioux Falls Man Arrested For Rape Of 10-Year-Old Girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 60-year-old man in behind bars today, facing ten charges of rape and sexual contact.

The charges stem from what police say was inappropriate sexual contact between the man and a 10-year-old child. Robert Warfield Flyinghawk was arrested Friday evening after the girl reported the contact to the assistant principal of the school she attends.

Court documents say Flyinghawk inappropriately touched the young girl over a span of four years.

Flyinghawk is being held on a $100,000 bond.