Sioux Falls Man Arrested For Rape Of 10-Year-Old Girl

KDLT Newsroom
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 60-year-old man in behind bars today, facing ten charges of rape and sexual contact.

The charges stem from what police say was inappropriate sexual contact between the man and a 10-year-old child. Robert Warfield Flyinghawk was arrested Friday evening after the girl reported the contact to the assistant principal of the school she attends.

Court documents say Flyinghawk inappropriately touched the young girl over a span of four years.

Flyinghawk is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Related Post

New Sanford Cancer Study Sanford Aims For More Tre...
FULL STORY: Click Rain CEO Joins Crowded Race For ...
Sioux Falls Fareway Stores Provide 500 Turkeys To ...
Stem Cell Research Experts Meet for Cellular Thera...

You Might Also Like