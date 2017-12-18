Tellinghuisen Has Been SDSU’s Mr. Everything

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. — With stars like Cody Larson, Mike Daum and George Marshall at South Dakota State, it’s been easy for the kid from Iowa to get lost in the mix.

“Reed is really underappreciated. He’s an unbelievable competitor. It’s blocks, it’s deflections, it’s plays he’s alters, it’s charges he takes. So many little things he does that impacts winning.” SDSU Head Coach T. J. Otzelberger says.

And that’s a role Reed Tellinghuisen feels he was born to play.

“That’s how I was raised, just doing what I need to do to get the job done. Doing the dirty work, whatever it is.” SDSU Senior Reed Tellinghuisen says.

Something passed down from his father Larry Tellinghuisen who played at Southwest Minnesota State from 1979 through 1981.

It’s part of the reason Reed has started 105 of the 117 games in his Jackrabbit career.

“Whatever my team needs me to do to win the basketball game, that’s what I’m going to do whether it’s on the defensive end making stops, rebounding, or if they need me to knock down a couple shots. Putting the team first has been kind my thing my whole career here.” Reed says.

And Tellinghuisen has done a little bit of everything.

To go along with 1200 career points, Reed is fifth in program history with 550 three pointers and is 11th with 66 blocked shots.

“He just brings a hardhat. It’s plays he alters, it’s charges he takes, so many things little things he does that impacts winning. We just have a lot of trust in Reed that when it comes down to winning and losing games he’s going to be bringing the ingredients we need to be successful.” Otzelberger says.