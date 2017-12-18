Three Guitars Stolen From The District Valued At $7.500

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are asking people to be on the look out for three guitars stolen from a band who performed at the district over the weekend.

The Texas based band “Whiskey Myers” performed at the District Saturday night. Sioux Falls police say sometime between 12:30 and 12:45 Sunday morning, three of the band’s guitars were stolen from the stage.

The three guitars are valued at about 7,500. The guitars stolen were a 1973 Les Paul gold top guitar, a maple wood Fender Telecaster and a green Fender Stratocaster were also taken.

“From the sounds of it, they may have a suspect on surveillance, but theyʼre still working on getting copies of surveillance so at least there’s something we can follow up on,” said Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens.

In the mean time, those affiliated with the band are asking people to be on the lookout at pawnshops and online re-sale websites and groups for the guitars.