USF Football Ranked 20th In Final Coaches Poll

Coo Went 9-3 In 2017

WACO, TEXAS – After a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA DII playoffs, the University of Sioux Falls Football Team (9-3) was ranked No. 20 in the final American College Football Association (AFCA) NCAA DII Coaches Top-25 Poll, which was released today by the AFCA.

Sioux Falls, which ended the season with a heart-breaking 24-20 loss to No. 11 Midwestern State on Nov. 18 in the DII playoffs, was ranked in the final AFCA’s Top-25 poll for the fourth consecutive season. The Cougars finished the 2014 season at 11-1 and ranked No. 18 by the AFCA. In 2015, USF was 9-3 and ranked No. 21. A year ago, USF won the program’s first NSIC title in a 12-1 season as they finished at No. 8 in the final AFCA ranking.

Directed by first-year head football coach Jon Anderson, USF also earned its 48th straight poll ranking by the AFCA, which is the longest current streak of any NSIC school. In the final AFCA poll for 2017, USF received 229 ballot points. The Cougars were among three NSIC teams (Minnesota State, No. 4; Winona State, No. 15) ranked in the poll.

USF, which recorded nine wins for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in six seasons at NCAA DII, put together a NCAA DII-best 24th straight winning season. USF opened the 2017 season at No. 17 in the AFCA preseason poll before jumping to No. 9 after week one. After moving to No. 7 three weeks ago, USF moved to No. 6 for two weeks before falling to No. 18 in the week six poll (10-9-17). The Cougars moved up three spots No. 15 in the week seven poll, jumped to No. 14 in the week eight rankings and was No. 13 for two weeks before falling to No.18 after a 27-23 loss to then No. 1 Minnesota State.

USF has been ranked in every AFCA poll since opening at No. 24 on Sept. 22, 2014. A year ago, USF was ranked in the Top-10 for the final eight polls of the regular season. As a result, USF has been ranked in the AFCA Top-10 13 times.

AFCA 2017 NCAA DII Coaches Poll – Final Poll

1. Texas A&M Commerce (33), 14-1, 825, 8

2. West Florida, 11-4, 774, NR

3. Indiana (Pa.), 13-1, 730, 3

4. Minnesota State, 13-1, 707, 1

5. Ferris State (Mich.), 11-2, 612, 10

6. Harding (Ark.), 11-4, 574, NR

7. Central Washington, 11-1, 566, 7

8. Fort Hays State (Kan.), 11-1, 533, 4

9. Assumption (Mass.), 11-2, 511, 15

10. Ashland (Ohio), 11-2, 493, 9

11. Midwestern (Texas) State, 10-1, 472, 5

12. West Alabama, 10-3, 456, 17

13. Indianapolis, 11-1, 409, 6

14. Shepherd (W. Va), 10-1, 396, 2

15. Winona State (Minn.), 10-2, 287, 12

16. Northwest Missouri State, 9-3, 272, 13

17. Colorado State-Pueblo, 9-3, 238, 20

18. Virginia State, 10-1, 233, 11

19. West Georgia, 9-4, 230, NR

20. Sioux Falls, 9-3, 229, 229

21. Delta State (Miss.), 9-4, 212, JR

22. Findlay (Ohio), 10-3, 186, NR

23. Bowie State (Md.), 9-2, 176, 14

24. Wingate (N.C.), 9-2, 159, 16

25. Shippensburg (Pa.), 10-2, 101, 19

Dropped Out: Humboldt St. (Calif.) (21), Colorado Mesa (22), Minnesota-Duluth (23), Eastern New Mexico (24), Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 79; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 59; West Chester (Pa.), 52; Colorado Mesa, 37; California (Pa.), 31; Central Missouri, 27; Eastern New Mexico, 25; Minnesota-Duluth, 19; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 9; Catawba (N.C.), 4; Grand Valley St. (Mich.), 2.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics