Animal Control To Disperse Geese Population Near Airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks announced that they will begin using sound cannons to scare geese from open fields near the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

They say their goal is to reduce the number of geese flying in and out of the area and making it safer for air travel.

They want to the public to know that commuters in the area may hear the sound cannons but that they shouldn’t be alarmed. The cannons will only be turned on during the daytime hours but will go off several times during the day.

If you have any questions concerning this operation, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.