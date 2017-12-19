Brain Training at Sanford Pentagon Gives Athletes a Competitive Edge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new device at the Sanford Pentagon is giving athletes a competitive edge through brain training.

The Neurotracker tests athletes’ cognitive abilities through “multiple object tracking.”

Users try to follow a certain number of objects in a virtual three-dimensional space.

As the program progresses, the objects start to move faster and tracking becomes more difficult.

This trains the brain to process visual information in a constantly-changing environment.

“This challenges you to be able to process a lot of visual information in a very dynamic environment, such as what many athletes experience,” said Dr. Thayne Munce.

The device was developed for high-level athletes and can be beneficial to those in any sport.

“Whether it’s the ball you’re tracking or the opponent, or your own player that you’re trying to track in space, and you want to avoid all the information that doesn’t play into that very important task that you have at hand”

Over time, the Neurotracker has shown to train athletes brains to better concentrate on the objects they’re tracking, while also being able to cognitively dismiss distractions such as opponents on the field.

“We are really just scratching the surface of what’s possible in this realm of mental and cognitive training and it’s something that a lot of people haven’t explored or don’t even know is out there.”

So just like physically training their bodies, strength training their brain can give athletes a boost in their game.

“This can really become a competitive edge for many athletes if we are doing something like Neurotracker or a brain trainer exercise that maybe different than regular strength and conditioning that many athletes are already doing.”

More information on the Neurotracker can be found here: http://www.sanfordpower.com/