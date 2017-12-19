Criminal Charges Possible In Building Collapse Probe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Court documents show that officials could bring criminal charges related to the Copper Lounge building collapse that resulted in a worker’s death.

The Argus Leader reports the U.S. Attorney’s criminal investigation into Hultgren Construction is the second federal probe into the downtown Sioux Falls collapse.

OSHA started an civil investigation into the collapse which killed Hultgren employee Ethan McMahon. The U.S. Attorney’s criminal investigation could continue for at least 90 days.

The probe includes a review of data related to McMahon’s death, including video, photographs, interview statements and more.

