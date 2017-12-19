Harrisburg Horizon Elementary School Holds Hygiene Drive For LifeScape

David Kline
SIUOX FALLS, S.D.- Students at Harrisburg Horizon Elementary School are making a big impact in the community this holiday season.

After hearing about a $250,000 budget cut to adults with disabilities at LifeScape, students and faculty at Harrisburg Horizon launched a hygiene drive.

Faculty and representatives from LifeScape say they’re impressed by the students and their effort to make a difference.

“At Horizon we have a community that cares about people a lot.  So they wanted to share what they had with others, ” said 4th grade teacher Tonda Kirton.

The items donated will go straight to the children and adults that LifeScape supports.

 

