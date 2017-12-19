HIGHLIGHTS: Augie Women Remain Undefeated With 84-59 Victory Over Wayne St.

HIGHLIGHTS: Augie Women Remain Undefeated With 84-59 Victory Over Wayne St.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Playing in their final game before the holiday break, the Augustana women’s basketball team completed the season sweep of Wayne State, downing the Wildcats 84-59 at the Sioux Falls Arena behind 21 points and 10 rebounds from senior Logan O’Farrell.

The win sends the Vikings into the break with a perfect 10-0 overall record, which includes a flawless 6-0 mark in NSIC play, while the Wildcats return home with a 10-4 overall record, 4-2 in conference action.

Augustana won the tip, but the Wildcats got a stop and then scored the game’s first points on their first trip down the floor, only to see the Vikings respond with a 7-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Leading 16-8 after one quarter, Augie scored six in-a-row early in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 18-8, a lead that would continue growing throughout the quarter, reaching a high of 18 points at 36-18 after another 6-0 run before the Vikings took a 38-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Wildcats came out swinging in the second half, and managed to cut the lead down to 10 points on two occasions, but it didn’t last long, as the Vikings their foot on the gas, and got the lead back to 18 points at 60-42 after three quarters.

A 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter extended the Vikings lead to 72-48, essentially ending any hopes for a comeback, as

Along with O’Farrell and her game-highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds, the Vikings got 12 points from Paige Petersonoff the bench and 10 from Shelby Selland. Lynsey Prosser added nine points, with Naomi Rust and Hana Metoxen both adding eight points.

Kacie O’Connor and Erin Norling both scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats, with Payton Draper adding 10 points in the loss.

Following the holiday break, the Vikings return to action on Saturday, Dec. 30, when they travel to Marshall, Minnesota to take on Southwest Minnesota State, before taking on Sioux Falls on Dec. 31.