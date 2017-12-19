HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars Fly By Eagles In Home Victory 78-60

HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars Fly By Eagles In Home Victory 78-60

SIOUX FALLS – Led by four players with double digits in points, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (8-2) closed out its nonconference slate with a 78-60 victory over Chadron State (3-9) on Tuesday at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars were led by sophomore guard Kaely Hummel, who had 17 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and four rebounds. She reached double digits in points for the 10th time this season. Freshman guard Lauren Sanders added 16 points, reaching double digits for the sixth time. Sophomore Mariah Szymanski finished just one point off her career-high with 13 points while adding three assists and four rebounds. Off the bench, sophomore Augusta Thramer provided a spark with career-bests in points with 12 and steals with six while dishing six assists. In addition, junior forward Jacey Huinker added six points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Huinker, second in the NSIC in rebounding, has secured 12 or more rebounds for the fifth time in six games.

With the victory, USF has recorded at least eight wins in its first 10 games for the fourth straight year.

USF led from start to finish in defeating Chadron State of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the first-ever matchup between the two schools. The Cougars jumped to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and, with a 16-7 margin in the second quarter, opened up a 35-17 halftime advantage. USF, which led by 20 points four times in the game, had an 18-17 advantage in the third quarter before the Eagles recorded a 26-25 edge in the final period.

While CSC had a slight advantage on the boards, 39-36, USF created the double digit point advantage through its tough defense. USF, which ranks fourth in the NSIC in scoring defense (58.0 ppg), forced CSC into 21 turnovers, including 10 steals, which led to a 29-to-3 advantage in points off turnovers. USF out shot CSC, 40.0 (26-of-65) to 35.1 (20-of-57) percent. USF, which had 13 assists on its 26 shots, also held an 8-of-3 advantage in made threes and an 18-to-17 margin at the foul line.

CSC was led in scoring by Kalli Feddersen with a double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Kendra Baucom added 14 points.