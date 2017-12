HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes Late Rally Falls Short 85-82 at UCLA

LOS ANGELES, C.A. — The 11-3 Coyotes face off against the unranked Bruins Tuesday night.

Mooney added 23 pts for the Yotes.

Click the video box above as USD’s late rally falls short in an 85-82 loss at UCLA.