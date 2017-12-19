HIGHLIGHTS: Northern Men Get Road Victory 89-70 Over Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. – The No. 13 Northern State University men’s basketball team ran away with an 89-70 victory over MSU Moorhead on Tuesday evening. The Wolves scored 53 points in the first half, improving to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the NSIC.

The Wolves held a 25-point lead at the half, after a nearly perfect 20 minutes of action. NSU shot 69.0 percent from the floor, 61.6 percent from the arc, and 83.3 percent from the foul line. Defensively the Wolves held the Dragons from reaching the foul line in the half and forced six turnovers.

MSUM rallied back in the second out-scoring the Wolves 42-36, however were unable to overcome the first half deficit. In the game, NSU shot 57.4 percent from the floor, 48.0 percent from the 3-point line, and 93.8 percent from the foul line, going a perfect 10-for-10 in the second half. The Wolves tallied 20 points in the paint, 17 points off turnovers, 16 points off the bench, and another eight points off five offensive boards.

Logan Doyle led six in double figures with 19 points in the win, shooting 80.0 percent from the floor. The senior added three rebounds and three assists in just 20 minutes of action. Darin Peterka was second on the team with 15 points, shooting a team leading 6-of-7 from field goal range. Peterka added a team leading five rebounds, as well as two assists and two steals.

Gabe King was on fire from the arc, leading the team with four made 3-pointers and 14 total points. Kind shot 50.0 percent from the 3-point line, and added two assists and one steal. DJ Pollard and Ian Smith rounded out the NSU starters with 13 and 12 points respectively. The duo dished out a team leading four assists and tallied two steals each, while Pollard added four rebounds and Smith notched three.

Carter Evans led the team off the bench with 13 points. Evans matched Peterka, shooting 85.7 percent from the floor, while adding three rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal. Bo Fries tallied the final points of the night for the Wolves with a made three points. Fries added two rebounds and one assist.

Northern returns to action over the New Year’s weekend against Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday the 30th versus the Golden Bears and 4 p.m. on Sunday the 31st against the Mavericks.