HIGHLIGHTS: Northern Women Fall In 64-61 OT Thriller

Moorhead, Minn. – In their first overtime contest of the 2017-18 season, the No. 12 Northern State University women’s basketball team fell to MSU Moorhead 64-61 on the road. The Wolves led 28-24 at the half, however 24 fourth quarter points from the Dragons forced the first overtime period. NSU drops to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the league, while MSU improves to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the NSIC.

The Wolves were unable to get things going in the overtime period with just four points in the Dragons seven. MSU Moorhead quickly got out to a 4-point lead, which was their largest of the game, as Northern could not overcome the deficit.

NSU shot 35.7 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from the 3-point line, and 84.2 percent from the foul line. They tallied 12 points in the paint, 13 second chance points, and nine points off the bench. The Wolves out-rebounded the Dragons 44-41.

Jill Conrad led the team with a season high 20 points, shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, and adding seven rebounds and one block. Miranda Ristau was second on the team with 12 points. The senior notched her third double-double of the season with a team leading 13 rebounds. Ristau also added three blocks, three assists, and one steal.

Jessi Marti was the final Wolf in double figures with ten points, notching two of the team’s five made 3-pointers. Marti added five rebound, two assists, and one steal to the team total. Brianna Kusler and Alexis Tappe rounded out the starters with eight and two points respectively. Kusler notched a team leading four assists, while Tappe tallied two. The pair also combined for nine team rebounds.

Haley Froelich led the team off the bench with six points, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. Froelich added one rebound and one steal. Gabby Laimer added three points of her own in nine minutes of action.

The Wolves will return to action over the New Year’s weekend with a pair of match-ups against Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State on the road. Northern will face the Golden Bears on Saturday the 30th at 4 p.m., and the Mavericks at 2 p.m. on Sunday the 31st.