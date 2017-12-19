HIGHLIGHTS: SDSU Defeats Drake 87-74 on Daum’s 35 Pts

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball had four in double figures and never trailed Tuesday night, rolling to an 87-74 win over Drake at Frost Arena.

SDSU (10-5) used its height advantage throughout, putting up 42 points in the paint while going plus-18 on the boards, including a 12-5 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Mike Daum led the way with a 35-point, 14-rebound double-double, matching his career-high of 14 field goals, including four 3-pointers.

Reed Tellinghuisen tallied 13 with five rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. added 12 to go alongside a team-high four assists.

Lane Severyn finished with 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers to reach double figures for the second time in his career and Tevin King added seven with seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits shot 52.4 percent as a team and hit 12-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Drake finished 29-of-60 on the night from the field and had three in double figures, led by De’Antae McMurray’s 13.

State hit its first five shots in the game, building an 11-6 lead three minutes in before the Bulldogs cut it to three (14-11) near the 13-minute mark. That was as close as things came, however, as the Jackrabbits went on a 17-4 run over the next five minutes to open up a 31-15 advantage on a King layup at 7:20.

Drake hung tough and closed the gap to nine (35-26) to force a Jackrabbit timeout at 3:45 after seven unanswered, and rest of the half saw the teams trade buckets and SDSU carried a 43-32 lead into the locker room.

The Bulldogs brought it back to single digits twice in the first 90 seconds of the second half, but a burst of eight straight from the Jacks moved it to 53-36 near the 16-minute mark.

State commanded the game the rest of the way, stretching the lead to 20 (73-53) on a Severyn 3-pointer at 7:53 to carry a comfortable advantage down the stretch.

DU made one last push late in the second, crawling within 12 (81-69) near the two-minute mark before a Daum 3-pointer ended a 9-2 Bulldog run and sealed the win.