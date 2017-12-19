NYC Mayor Visits Iowa To Deliver Speech To Progressives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is in Iowa to deliver a speech to progressives that could also aim to elevate his national profile.

De Blasio is scheduled to headline a fundraiser Tuesday night in Des Moines for Progress Iowa, a self-described progressive advocacy organization.

De Blasio, who won re-election recently, said in a blog post last month he would travel outside of New York City to help efforts to flip Congress into Democratic control. But any visit from a politician to Iowa, with its first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, is watched for signs of future aspirations.

De Blasio has had limited success in Iowa, with a failed attempt in 2015 to organize a presidential forum in the state.